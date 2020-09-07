Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 227,401 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,401 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Evolent Health stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

