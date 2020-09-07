Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $346.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

