Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $190.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

