Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.64 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

SAFM stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.