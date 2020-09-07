Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $12.54 Million Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

