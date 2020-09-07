Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $409.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.