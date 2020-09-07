Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 11,863 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.94% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $104,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,180.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $694.40 million, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

