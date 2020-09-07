Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 51,103 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,041,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CL King boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

