Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,103 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million. Analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

