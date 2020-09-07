Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post sales of $6.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Southern reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.66.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,150. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Southern by 69.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

