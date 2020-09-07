StableUSD (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $374.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. StableUSD has a market cap of $542,760.65 and approximately $374.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00119802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.01688748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00170116 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,517,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,140 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.