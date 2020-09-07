Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. 10,349,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,807,969. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

