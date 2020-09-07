Stearns Financial Services Group Has $119,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,807,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,678,000 after purchasing an additional 437,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $173.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

