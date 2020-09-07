Stearns Financial Services Group Makes New $113,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 895.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

