Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $148.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

