Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $312.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

