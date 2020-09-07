Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0023

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and WazirX. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01695892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00215208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00168443 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Bancor Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitbns, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.