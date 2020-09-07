STPT (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One STPT token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.01720741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00215266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00171828 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

