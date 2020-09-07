Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $197.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.49. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

