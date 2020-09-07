Super Zero Price Tops $0.0928 (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00070866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00296899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045151 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008719 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

