Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded flat against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00043783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01704849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00211929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00168031 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 1,098,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,922 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

