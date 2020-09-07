SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.85 or 0.05159838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

