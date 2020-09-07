Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Talend worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in Talend by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Talend by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talend by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talend by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,876 shares of company stock worth $1,341,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 319,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

