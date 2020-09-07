TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,400. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,841,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $22,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 604,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 568,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.