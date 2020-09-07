Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives C$72.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.21.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.50. 3,166,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

