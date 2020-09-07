Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the period. Affimed accounts for approximately 2.9% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.30% of Affimed worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFMD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Affimed NV has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $250.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

