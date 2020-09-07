Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bellerophon Therapeutics accounts for 4.3% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 1.32% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,128. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

