Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New $784,000 Investment in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. El Paso Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.40. 1,907,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

