Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,608,000 after buying an additional 264,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,439,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,567 shares of company stock valued at $106,504,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $580.36. The stock had a trading volume of 715,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.45 and its 200 day moving average is $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

