Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 10,620 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics comprises about 2.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of ADMA Biologics worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,386 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $191.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

