Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 2.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 7,273,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

