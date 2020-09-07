Terra Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a market capitalization of $122.54 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01695892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00215208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00168443 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,305,991 coins and its circulating supply is 385,654,975 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

