The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.77 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $25.21 million and $7.77 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006096 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

