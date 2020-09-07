TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,718,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,668,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $4,890,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

