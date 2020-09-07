Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Stake Boosted by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Townsquare Media worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSQ. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.66. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Townsquare Media Inc has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.40 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

