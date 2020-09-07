TravelNote Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. TravelNote has a market cap of $9,544.98 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.01695892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00215208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00168443 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.