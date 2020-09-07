TTC (TTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257,296.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $257,296.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 899,564,683 coins and its circulating supply is 442,539,528 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

