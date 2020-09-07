Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,627.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $21,627.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

