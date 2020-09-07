Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,106. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

