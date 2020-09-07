United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 7th Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 4.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.43. 966,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.