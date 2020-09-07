Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Upland Software stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.