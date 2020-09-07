USDQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,556.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00008530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

