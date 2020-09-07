VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 157,236 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 4.44% of VAALCO Energy worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 129,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.