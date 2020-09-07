Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,900,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.23% of Altria Group worth $6,001,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 9,460,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.