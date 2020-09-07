Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,650,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,778,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.04% of American Express worth $4,631,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

