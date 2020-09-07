Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,048,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $3,819,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.72. 1,777,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.