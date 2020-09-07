Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.68 Billion Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.61% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $4,682,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.41. 1,400,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,153. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

