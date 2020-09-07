Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.65 Billion Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,127,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.00% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $5,650,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

CL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

