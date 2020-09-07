Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.94 Billion Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,935,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,192,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.67% of Caterpillar worth $5,937,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 5,129,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

