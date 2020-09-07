Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,878,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,196,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of Ecolab worth $4,352,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.